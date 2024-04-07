Kristen Wiig is officially a member of the Five-Timers Club!

Wiiig made her return to “Saturday Night Live” on April 6, marking her fifth time hosting the show since she departed in 2012 after seven seasons as a cast member.

As part of the Five-Timers Club tradition, Wiig’s initiation into the special group of celebrity hosts was celebrated during a star studded monologue.

When Wiig began reflecting on what it means to be a Five-Timer as a former cast member of the show, she was immediately interrupted by Paul Rudd in the audience, who marked his fifth time hosting in December 2021.

“Aren’t you excited? Tonight you’re getting your Five-Timers jacket,” Rudd pointed out. “Look at mine, huh? I also heard a rumor that you might be doing one of those Five-Timers sketches featuring awesome celebrity cameos. So is there like a script or something I could look at for that?”

Wiig had to let Rudd down gently, explaining to him they hadn’t planned an elaborate Five-Timers Club sketch. Clearly disappointed, the actor quietly sat back down in his seat.

The “Bridesmaids” star didn’t have much time to settle back into her monologue about being honored with the highly coveted Five-Timers Club jacket before she was interrupted by former “SNL” writer Paula Pell. The “Girls5eva” kindly pointed out to Wiig that the jackets that were handed out “to everybody like free maxi pads.”

Pell’s point was quickly proven when Matt Damon appeared in the audience donning a jacket, despite only hosting the show twice. Jon Hamm, Martin Short, Fred Armisen, and Will Forte also appeared — along with the show’s creator and producer, Lorne Michaels — wearing their jackets despite collectively hosting the show only eight times.

Fred Armisen, Paul Rudd, Jon Hamm, Will Forte, Martin Short and Lorne Michaels crashed Kristen Wiig's all monologue. Saturday Night Live

“What is going on here? I was really excited about being in the Five-Timers Club, but now it just seems like it’s not even that special,” Wiig said.

When Damon came back on stage and tried to make her feel better, Wiig ended up consoling him and assuring him that he did a great job, ultimately earning him a second jacket for his surprise cameo in September 2018 as Brett Kavanaugh.

Damon tried to return the support by attempting to make her feel better as the youngest member of the club, though that spot was already taken by Emma Stone who hosted in December 2023 for the fifth time.

He went on to acknowledge her as the only woman in the group, but was quickly disproven by Stone's membership. Tina Fey, Melissa McCarthy, Drew Barrymore and Candice Bergen are also members of the Five-Timers Club.

After attempting to redirect the attention back to Wiig for her special night, the group of men gathered together on stage to sing her a song honoring her accomplishments during the show, including iconic characters such as Gilly and Target Lady.

Unfortunately for Wiig, when she took over to sing, she was almost immediately interrupted by Forte yelling, “Oh my god, is that Ryan Gosling?”

Sure enough, Gosling showed up to Studio 8H one week early for his third hosting gig wearing, you guessed it, a Five-Timers Club jacket, which Michaels assured him that it was okay for him to wear.

By the end of the monologue, Wiig finally received her very own Five-Timers Club jacket delivered by Gosling, who even went the extra mile by lint rolling the garment for her.

Ryan Gosling and Matt Damon joined the group to celebrate Kristen Wiig's initiation into the Five-Timers Club. Saturday Night Live

Wiig’s monologue wasn’t the only star studded moment of the evening.

Throughout the episode, several celebrities made cameos, including Kaia Gerber in “Pilates” and Rudd, Armisen, Damon, and Forte in “Retirement Party.”

Hamm also appeared in the sketch “Secretaries,” a follow up to the October 2023 sketch “Secretary” from when Pete Davidson hosted. The silly sketch ended with Hamm, Wiig, and Bowen Yang breaking nearly breaking after Gardner dramatically fell backwards into the wall with a globe on her head.