Watch Tina Fey and Candice Bergen induct Emma Stone into the ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club

Emma Stone is the latest celebrity to join the Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live.”

Stone hosted her fifth show on Saturday, Dec. 2 with first time musical guest, Noah Kahan.

During her monologue, the “La La Land” star was joined by Tina Fey on the main stage of Studio 8H after Stone said that she was “honored” to be joining the club.

“Did somebody say ’Mean Girls?’” Fey asked as she entered the stage, her line cut off by the loud applause and cheers from the crowd.

Stone jumped in, telling Fey, “No, nobody said ‘Mean Girls.’”

“Well, either way, Emma, welcome to the Five-Timers Club,” Fey continued, letting Stone know she was officially the youngest member of the exclusive club. “You’re going to love it in there. A few years ago, they even added a whole women’s section. It was actually Candice Bergen’s idea.”

With her named mentioned, Candice Bergen then joined Fey and Stone on stage, both now donning their matching purple velvet robes embroidered with a gold number five.

When Stone asked Bergen what the women’s section of the Five-Timers Club included, the “Book Club” star explained, “It’s got everything. It’s got showers, a locker room, a big portrait with the eyes cut out so Martin Short can peek in.”

Stone inquired if the peep hole worked both ways, but Bergen highly advised against it after her own horror story.

“I looked in there once and saw a creepy ventriloquist with a ventriloquist dummy staring at me,” Bergen explained, to which Fey noted, “Oh no, that’s just John Mulaney.”

Fey told Bergen she should be proud of what she created, which she said started off as a “small, quiet place to cry.” Bergen added, “But over the years, it became a big luxurious place to cry.”

When Stone was gifted with her robe, she got visibility choked up addressing the crowd. She said, “This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and it means so much that I get to share this moment with you guys, so thank you.”

Emma Stone received her “Saturday Night Live” Five-Timers Club jacket from Tina Fey and Candice Bergen. Saturday Night Live

Earlier in her monologue, Stone reflected on her longtime love of “SNL,” calling it her “favorite show” and a “huge part” of her life since she made her hosting debut more than 13 years ago on Oct. 23, 2010 alongside musical guest, Kings of Leon.

In addition to the friends and memories she’s made over the years on the show, it’s also the place where Stone met her husband, Dave McCary, who served as a segment director on the show from 2013 to 2018.

The couple wed in 2020 and welcomed their first child in March 2021.

Stone said that her husband was “pretty camera shy,” but since it was a special night for her family, he’d make an exception. However, when the cameras cut from Stone, instead of showing McCary, Lorne Michaels appeared on screen.

Before her most recent hosting gig on Dec. 2, Stone hosted the show three more times including Nov. 12, 2011 with Coldplay, Dec. 3, 2016 with Shawn Mendes, and April 13, 2019 with BTS.

In recent years, the Five-Timers Club has expanded, including Woody Harrelson in February 2023 and Paul Rudd in December 2021.