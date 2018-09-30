Matt Damon plays Brett Kavanaugh in surprise 'SNL' cameo

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The 44th season of "Saturday Night Live" kicked off with a bang Saturday night as Matt Damon made a surprise appearance on the show, playing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the show’s cold open.

A star-studded selection of past and present cast members formed their own U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, mimicking Kavanaugh's questioning earlier this week.

In SNL’s spoof, Kavanaugh’s character joined the hearing after “spending 45 minutes shadow-boxing in the bathroom,” according to comedian Alex Moffat, playing Sen. Chuck Grassley.

“Let me tell you this: I’m gonna start at an 11,” Damon’s character sputtered. “I’m gonna take it up to about a 15 real quick!”

Damon, playing the Supreme Court nominee, called the hearing "a political con job orchestrated by the Clintons, George Soros, and Kathy Griffin," and claimed that he rehearsed for the history-making proceedings by “screaming into an empty bag of Doritos.”

He continued to undergo questioning Kate McKinnon who was playing Sen. Lindsey Graham, Cecily Strong as Sen. Dianne Feinstein and others.

“After all of this, do you really think you have the right temperament and demeanor to be a judge?” asked Strong’s character.

Damon angrily flipped his papers before shouting, “I went to YALE! I worked my butt off to get here! I busted my buns! I lifted weights!”

The opening segment ended with Damon shotgunning what looked like a can of beer.

Some viewers weren’t impressed with the late-night show’s treatment of the nominee.

“Now the mocking of Brett Kavanaugh begins,” tweeted author and radio host Mark Levin. “Full blown character assassination.”

Meanwhile, others found SNL’s treatment of the week’s events to be spot-on.

It looks like this season will have lots of people talking.