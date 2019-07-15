"Veronica Mars" fans are counting down the days until the series revival hits Hulu later this month — and giving thanks to Kristen Bell for resurrecting the role of the snarky and resourceful sleuth.

But to hear Bell tell it, fans should be thanking her daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, for inspiring her to play Veronica again.

Kristin Bell says she wanted to play Veronica Mars again so her daughters and other young girls could celebrate a strong female character. Rachel Luna / Getty Images

"I'm here a lot of hours, which means, logistically, I’m away from my kids more hours," Bell told Access, on Friday on the set of the revival. "I'm missing four or five bedtimes a week. And when I decided to take on (this role), I was like, 'You know what, now that I went back and reread the scripts and watched the show, I want my girls to have this character in their life.'"

Bell, 38, who shares Lincoln and Delta with hubby Dax Shepard, 44, added, "I made the choice as a mom, now — which was really hard — to go, 'I'm gonna miss a couple bedtimes for a couple months, because I want this character to exist in the world.' I want her to be a zeitgeist. I want girls to reference her, I want girls to feel like her."

"Veronica Mars" aired from 2004 to 2006 on UPN and from 2006 to 2007 on the CW, and told the story of young Veronica, a student who attends high school and then college while moonlighting as a private investigator at her dad's detective agency.

Bell and so-star Jason Dohring in a scene from the 2014 "Veronica Mars" movie. Warner Bros.

Fans of the show — called Marshmallows — got their first glimpse of a slightly older Veronica in the 2014 "Veronica Mars" full-length feature.

Last September, Bell announced Hulu's plans to air a new eight-episode revival this summer.

“Attention all Marshmallows: BREAKING NEWS!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are OFFICIALLY back in business!!!"

In her post, the "Good Place" star described Veronica as "a superhero without a cape."

"I think she's exactly what the world needs right now," she wrote.

The "Veronica Mars" revival premieres on Hulu on July 26.