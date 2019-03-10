Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 10, 2019, 3:54 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Kristen Bell is starting off March fresh and new, including a stylish new haircut!

Bell debuted the chic new look on Instagram, her light blonde locks now cut into a short, sleek bob just below her jawline.

Bell seems excited about her new ‘do done by celebrity hairstylist, Jenny Cho, sharing a selfie of the angular bob with the caption, "Your mom got a hair cut and she is FEELING IT.”

This bob cut is a departure from “The Good Place” star’s medium length blonde waves, a seeming throwback to her short stylish bob back in 2016.

Bell is in good company with her new look, joining Mandy Moore, Selma Blair and Khloe Kardashian to sport this trendy hairstyle.

“YES MOM,” one commenter wrote underneath the snap of Bell’s new cut.

Bell and husband Dax Shepard are parents to two daughters.

"The Good Place" star sporting her classic, wavy look. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

The actress hasn’t strayed from her traditional blonde locks, but she’s definitely experimented with different styles over the years!

Kristen Bell rocks a sleek side part. Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images

Bell first rocked the chic short bob in 2016, sporting the chin length hairstyle in loose, effortless curls.

By 2017, Bell's short bob had grown past her shoulders, traveling into the long bob territory with her dirty blonde hair.

The next year, Bell took some length off of her "lob" and opted for a shoulder-length straight cut and returned to her light blonde color.

Before the big cut yesterday, Bell was sporting shoulder-length honey blonde waves with ease.

Whether she's got her hair styled in long, flowing waves or a short, sleek bob, Bell always looks mega chic!