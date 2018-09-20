Kristen Bell confirms 'Veronica Mars' revival: 'We're making another one!'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The "Veronica Mars" revival is officially happening — and we know because we heard it from Kristen Bell herself!

The 38-year-old actress shared a short Instagram video to all her "Marshmallows" on Thursday revealing the beloved sleuth series will find a new home on Hulu.

"Did you guys know that as of summer 2019, all the old 'Veronica Mars' episodes will be available on Hulu to stream and rewatch?” Bell asks fans in the video, before adding, “Which is great, because you’ll need to brush up — since we’re making another one!"

The "Good Place" star captioned the clip just as ecstatically, calling Veronica Mars "a superhero without a cape."

"I think she's exactly what the world needs right now," she wrote.

Kristen Bell as amateur sleuth Veronica Mars. She'll reprise her role in Hulu's new revival of the show. Everett Collection

"Veronica Mars" aired from 2004 to 2006 on UPN and from 2006 to 2007 on The CW, and told the story of a student, played by Bell, who attends high school and then college while moonlighting as a private investigator at her dad's detective agency.

Hulu revealed Thursday that the cult-hit show will return in 2019 as an eight-episode, straight-to-series Hulu Original with creator Rob Thomas back on board. Hulu will also air all the show's past episodes, as well as the 2014 feature film, beginning in summer 2019.

The streaming service revealed this time around, Veronica will be investigating the murders of spring breakers visiting fictional Neptune, California, where she and her dad live.

"After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach," Hulu announced.

Fellow Marshmallows, this is the moment we've been waiting for!