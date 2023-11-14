Exclusive: Kris Jenner reveals her 2023 holiday card

Kris Jenner is carrying on her holiday card tradition.

The “Kardashians” star, known for her family's elaborate Christmas cards, unveiled her second card as a couple with her partner, Corey Gamble, exclusively on TODAY.com on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

“When I think back to what made this year so iconic in pop culture, I think: Pink! It was fun to switch up the color scheme,” Jenner tells TODAY.com over email.

The card features a photo of the couple holding hands while on vacation with a pink background with the words, “Happy Holidays,” and “Xoxo, Kris & Corey” in gold lettering.

Happy holidays from Kris and Corey! Shutterfly

Jenner, who teamed up with Shutterfly to create her card, says she specifically chose the vacation photo so it would match her pink theme, which she found after “skimming through hundreds of personalized card design options.”

“We’re always taking photos so it was fun to go back through the photos from this year to choose our favorite. ... I wanted to pick a photo where my outfit matched my pink theme,” she says.

Jenner, 68, says she looks forward to receiving cards with photos every year from her friends and family: “Especially if you don’t get to see someone as often, it’s so fun to see them year after year through their holiday cards.”

Jenner's holiday card tradition began in 1979, the year her oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, was born, she says.

“I have been sending holiday cards since the first year Kourtney was born because it’s important to me to document what we were doing during that year,” she says. “Last year was extra special when Corey and I created our first holiday card together on Shutterfly. But, I have cards dating back to the seventies, it’s so crazy!”

In addition to sending cards (and saving every card she receives), Jenner says there's one holiday event she looks forward to every year where she makes her favorite memories with Gamble and the rest of her family.

“I love to have a great party during the holidays,” she says. “Our Christmas Eve party is really special. We’re all so busy throughout the year, so spending that time together making everyone feel special and loved is just my favorite.”

Last year's card was Jenner and Gamble's first-ever couple holiday card, which had gold lettering and black background.

Jenner and Gamble began dating in 2014, and Jenner celebrated Gamble's 43rd birthday earlier this month.

“Thank you for all you bring into my life and for loving me the way you do,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a carousel of photos of the couple together. “I love making the most beautiful memories together and I wish you a year filled with great happiness, health and magic. You are so amazing and I’m always so proud of you. I love you!!”

The Kardashian family opted for an illustrated design to celebrate the holidays last year, with Jenner posting a sketch of herself and her daughters, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The Kardashian family matriarch also made an appearance in the family's most recent Christmas card in 2021. Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, posed alongside Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True, as well as Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, all while wearing matching brown Skims loungewear.