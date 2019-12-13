Kim Kardashian West shares pic of family Christmas card featuring all 4 kids

Sign up for our newsletter

Kim Kardashian West's family is filled with the holiday spirit!

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to Instagram on Friday to share a lovely image of the family's Christmas card.

The sweet photo finds Kardashian West, 39, and hubby Kanye West, 42, sitting on stairs with all four of their kids — daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 7 months. The family opted to wear gray sweats and athletic tops for a cute matching look.



"The West Family Christmas Card 2019," Kardashian West captioned it.

It's just the latest example of Kardashian West's love of the yuletide season.

Last week, she gave fans a peek at the holiday decor she chose for her family's home. The stylish star shared several videos in her Instagram stories of her decorations, from the pretty white lights on the trees in her front yard to an installation of puffy abstract trees inside the home.

The custom trees, which were designed by Australian artist Kathy Temin, were part of the decor for the family’s epic Christmas Eve party last year.

But Christmas isn't the only thing filling Kardashian West with cheer this month. She also rang in her son Saint's fourth birthday on Dec. 5.

To celebrate, she shared a cute pic of the curly-haired little boy and gushed in the caption, "You bring so much joy into my soul."

Happy holidays to Kim and her family!