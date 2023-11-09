IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gifts We Love: Our top 100 picks for everyone on your list — plus exclusive deals

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes pose with their kids in adorable Skims campaign

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife share some family fun with Sterling, 2, and 11-month-old Bronze in new holiday-themed photos.
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

The Mahomes family has joined the Skims family.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany, and their two young children appear in adorable family photos released Nov. 9 for the launch of Skims' annual Holiday Shop.

In one shot, their daughter, Sterling, 2, shares a sweet hug with her 11-month-old little brother, Bronze, as Patrick and Brittany Mahomes smile behind them. In another picture, the whole family looks comfy in plush outfits surrounded by red teddy bears and giant presents.

Patrick Brittany Mahomes with their kids.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share a sweet moment with their daughter, Sterling, 2, and 11-month-old son, Bronze, as part of a new holiday SKIMS campaignCourtesy Skims

The new campaign by the Kim Kardashian loungewear and shapewear brand "celebrates family togetherness and holiday fun," according to a news release.

“We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set,” Brittany Mahomes said in the release. “The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy.

Patrick Brittany Mahomes with their kids.
Patrick Mahomes is the latest sports star to appear for Skims, which also recently became the official underwear partner of the NBA.Courtesy Skims

“This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment,” Patrick Mahomes said in the release.

Patrick Brittany Mahomes with their kids.
The Mahomes familyCourtesy Skims

The pics were shot by photographer Theo Wenner to launch the Skims Holiday Shop on Nov. 9 with 15 collections available on the brand's website.

Patrick Brittany Mahomes with their kids.
Patrick and Brittany share some festive holiday fun with the kids in the new SKIMS campaign.Courtesy Skims

Last year's Skims' holiday campaign featured rapper Snoop Dogg with his family.

The campaign with Patrick Mahomes is Skims' latest foray into the sports world, as the brand became the official underwear partner of the NBA last month.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a staff reporter and the writer of the daily newsletter This is TODAY. He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. 