Patrick and Brittany Mahomes pose with their kids in adorable Skims campaign

The Mahomes family has joined the Skims family.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany, and their two young children appear in adorable family photos released Nov. 9 for the launch of Skims' annual Holiday Shop.

In one shot, their daughter, Sterling, 2, shares a sweet hug with her 11-month-old little brother, Bronze, as Patrick and Brittany Mahomes smile behind them. In another picture, the whole family looks comfy in plush outfits surrounded by red teddy bears and giant presents.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share a sweet moment with their daughter, Sterling, 2, and 11-month-old son, Bronze, as part of a new holiday SKIMS campaign Courtesy Skims

The new campaign by the Kim Kardashian loungewear and shapewear brand "celebrates family togetherness and holiday fun," according to a news release.

“We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set,” Brittany Mahomes said in the release. “The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy.

Patrick Mahomes is the latest sports star to appear for Skims, which also recently became the official underwear partner of the NBA. Courtesy Skims

“This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment,” Patrick Mahomes said in the release.

The Mahomes family Courtesy Skims

The pics were shot by photographer Theo Wenner to launch the Skims Holiday Shop on Nov. 9 with 15 collections available on the brand's website.

Patrick and Brittany share some festive holiday fun with the kids in the new SKIMS campaign. Courtesy Skims

Last year's Skims' holiday campaign featured rapper Snoop Dogg with his family.

The campaign with Patrick Mahomes is Skims' latest foray into the sports world, as the brand became the official underwear partner of the NBA last month.