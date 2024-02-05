Kelly Rizzo reveals new relationship 2 years after Bob Saget's death

Kelly Rizzo is opening her heart to love once again following the loss of her late husband, Bob Saget, two years ago.

The blogger stepped out with "Clueless" star Breckin Meyer to a Grammys viewing party Feb. 4. The couple posed for a few photos on the red carpet.

In photos, Rizzo rocks a leopard print dress and leather boots as she embraces her new beau, who kept things casual in a graphic tee, slacks and a dark denim jacket.

Meyer is an actor who has appeared in the "Garfield" movies, "Clueless," "Rat Race" and "The Craft," and has done voice work for "King of the Hill" and "Robot Chicken."

Kelly Rizzo said she has the "blessing" of Bob Saget's daughters for her new relationship with Breckin Meyer. John Salangsang / Billboard via Getty Images

While talking with E! News on the red carpet, Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, reflected on the loss of her husband and explained that feeling ready to date again was a long process.

“It took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it,’” she said.

Rizzo added that she felt confident going public with her new relationship since her late husband's three adult daughters, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, are rooting her on as she begins dating again.

“It’s wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing,” she said. “They’re just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful.”

Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65 at the time. His cause of death, head trauma, was later revealed.

Since Saget's death, Rizzo has posted several tributes to her late husband and even accepted an award on his behalf. In 2023, she marked the one-year anniversary of his passing, as did Saget's "Full House" co-stars.

Rizzo discussed the possibility of dating again during an interview with Extra in October 2023. When asked if she would accept a date if someone asked her out, she said, "I'm open to it, yes."

Two months later, Rizzo spoke with Fox News Digital and said Saget's daughters had given her their blessing to start dating again.

“Even though it’s something that you don’t think you need permission for, it meant everything to me to have their blessing and just knowing that they want me to be happy and that they love me. And the two of them saying that Bob would want me to be happy meant everything because they’re his kids. They knew him best," she said.

“I’d love to think that Bob would want me to be happy too, but to hear it from them is just a totally different level,” she continued. “And it meant the world just to hear, ‘Hey, we trust you. We love you. We know you’re going to do what’s right, and we want you to be happy.’”