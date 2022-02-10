Bob Saget's family reveals his cause of death

Wednesday night, late comedian Bob Saget's family offered new insight into what caused the comedian's death at the age of 65.

In a statement given to NBC News, Saget's family thanked fans for their overwhelming support and explained they felt "it only proper that the fans hear (the official investigation's) conclusions directly from us."

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the statement said. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The family concluded their statement by asking "everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Saget was found dead at age 65 in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9. An autopsy on Saget’s body showed no signs of drug use or foul play, officials have said previously.

The local medical examiner did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment on Wednesday.

At the time of his death, Saget had been on a nationwide stand-up tour that would have run through June. He'd posted that Saturday night about performing at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida.

Saget was best known for playing family patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC's "Full House" from 1987 to 1994. He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997.

Saget also famously narrated CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother,” as the future Ted Mosby (played by Josh Radnor). In the show, Saget's future Ted character explains to his kids how he met their mom.