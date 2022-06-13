Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo accepts award on his behalf: 'He's so honored'

Bob Saget was honored Sunday night at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, with his widow, Kelly Rizzo, accepting an award that was presented by John Stamos.

Saget, who died in January after he fell, was recognized with the Impact Award, which "recognizes an outstanding individual for career excellence and the positive impact they have made on the world of nonfiction content," according to the Critics Choice Association.

Kelly Rizzo, accepting the impact award on behalf of the late Bob Saget, and John Stamos attend the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Tonight’s Critic’s Choice Real TV impact honor only affirms what we all know about Bob Saget’s grace and his goodness,” Stamos said during the ceremony.

“Known as the comedian’s comedian, he was both a family funny guy and an aristocrat of dirty jokes,” he added.

Rizzo said Saget would’ve been touched by the tribute.

“He’d be so thrilled. He is so thrilled. He’s so honored. I mean, and especially to be honored by the critics,” Rizzo said on the red carpet.

Kelly Rizzo accepts the impact award on behalf of her late husband, Bob Saget. Rich Polk / Getty Images

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards recognizes the best in reality TV, a genre Saget distinguished himself in as the original host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Saget is also the center of attention in “Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute,” a Netflix special in which his family and friends saluted him.

“I want to read my last text from Bob. It says, ‘I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted and I love you for it,’” Stamos said in the special, which was taped at Los Angeles’ famed Comedy Store three weeks after his death.

The special featured Stamos, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, Tim Allen and John Mayer, among others.

Rizzo has been vocal in the months since Saget’s death, honoring her late husband on the one-month anniversary and two-month anniversary of his death, as well as mourning him on his birthday. She also said watching the Netflix special was especially tough.

“It was still so fresh and so raw. So now to rewatch it, of course it still brings up all those emotions where I can’t get through it without bawling 10 times, but I’m also laughing even more than I did that night,” she told TODAY.

In the days after his death, she was overcome with grief.

“Everything is a memory, everything reminds me of him,” she told TODAY. “So, that’s been difficult but also wonderful at the same time.”