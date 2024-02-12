Kathryn Newton once golfed with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce — and didn’t know who they were

When Kathryn Newton took part in a celebrity golf tournament two years ago, she had no idea she was competing against a pair of NFL superstars!

In 2022, the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star, 27, faced off against none other than Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in the 8AM Golf Invitational in Las Vegas — but as she admitted on the 3rd hour of TODAY on Feb. 12, she had “no idea who they were” at the time.

“Justin Timberlake has this really fun tournament in Vegas,” Newton said. “And I just thought that they were ex-athletes who were, like, retired. I promise. They usually are!’

Newton said she had no idea who Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were when she played golf with them in 2022. TODAY / @kathrynnewton via Instagram

It was only later that she realized she had played against Mahomes, who just led the Kansas City Chiefs to their third Super Bowl victory in five years, and Mahomes’ teammate, Kelce, who is considered one of the best tight ends of all time (and who has been making nonstop headlines for his romance with Taylor Swift).

Newton may not have known who Mahomes was during the golf tournament, but as she said jokingly on TODAY, she still has a score to settle with the star quarterback.

“He beat me by one … just like last night at the Super Bowl, you know?” she said. “But I was pretty upset, and I still want a rematch. So we’re waiting for that. It’ll happen.”

Back in 2022, she shared photos on Instagram after the 8AM Golf Invitational with both Chiefs players, including a photo of Mahomes pointing to his and Kelce’s No. 1 spot on the scoreboard.

Newton, who stars in the new comedy horror film, “Lisa Frankenstein,” isn’t the only celebrity who has teed off against Kelce and Mahomes.

Justin Timberlake also teamed up with longtime pal Jimmy Fallon to play against Mahomes and Kelce in the same 2022 celebrity invitational.

As the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer recalled on “The Tonight Show” in January, things backfired when he attempted to give Kelce a celebratory side bump.

“Travis Kelce almost — I saw my life flash before my eyes,” the singer joked. “He went up and did one of those — you know, when they jump — and I was like, he’s doing it, I have to do it! And I forgot that he weighs, like, 80 pounds more than me.”