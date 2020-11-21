Kate Hudson shares throwback pic of mom Goldie Hawn for 75th birthday: 'Goddess'

Goldie Hawn hit a new milestone today!

The "Private Benjamin" star turned 75 on Saturday and received a touching tribute from her daughter, actor Kate Hudson, to celebrate the occasion.

Hudson shared a throwback, black-and-white photo of a young Hawn on Instagram Friday to honor her mom ahead of the big day.

"Tomorrow is a special day for it marks the day my mama was born @goldiehawn," the "Almost Famous" star captioned the post. "Goddess, light worker, fire bender, scorpion tailed whirlwind, butterfly mother, love expander, shining star, HAPPY BIRTHDAY tomorrow."

"I’m shooting nights so want to get my post in tonight cause I will be cross eyed in the morning," she added. "I love you to infinity and beyond. Join me in wishing Mama G a very happy birth day 🎂❤️🙏 I Love You✨."

Hudson and Hawn are one of the more iconic mother-daughter duos in Hollywood. For her daughter's 41st birthday earlier this year, Hawn shared a photo of Hudson on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson 🎂🎁!!!"

"I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you," she continued. "You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud!"

Earlier this year, Hawn shared with People magazine a little more about the moments before Hudson entered the world. Hawn said she was planning to name her daughter Rebecca — until she was in labor and riding down the freeway, headed to the hospital.

“She kicked me so hard in my vagina that I changed her name right on the spot, because she was tough,” Hawn said. “I had named her Rebecca and on the 405, I went, ‘This is a Kate.'”

When it was time for Hudson to give birth to her first and only daughter, Rani Rose, now 2, Hawn wouldn't have missed it. "I was right there,” she told People, laughing. “I was a little bit close."

On Hawn's 74th birthday last year, Hudson shared a photo of her mom holding Rani Rose, her youngest child, on Instagram.

"The two most important ladies in my life and it happens to be one of their birthdays," Hudson captioned the sweet photo. "Happy Birthday beautiful Mama."