'Proud' mom Goldie Hawn celebrates Kate Hudson's birthday with loving post

Goldie Hawn and more celebrities helped Kate Hudson celebrate her 41st birthday Sunday from a safe social distance.

Hudson's birthday festivities included a car parade outside her house, breakfast in bed and lots of online love.

Hollywood legend Hawn, 74, kicked things off by sharing a close-up pic of Hudson. The photo finds Hudson sporting wet hair and what looked like a bathing suit top. Around her neck, she wears a gorgeous chain featuring the names of her three children.

"Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson!!! I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud!" Hawn gushed in the caption.

Hudson shared a series of festive birthday highlights to her Instagram stories, including images of birthday messages from pals like Jennifer Aniston, Fergie and Rachel Zoe.

Goldie Hawn with daughter Kate Hudson in 2018 Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Hudson also included several videos from her special day. In one cute clip, the star is seen enjoying breakfast in bed with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and her sons, Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8, and daughter, Rani, 1.

Another video shows a cute birthday parade in Hudson's honor. "A six foot surprise parade party made my heart burst and yes I cried," Hudson captioned it.

She also shared a heartfelt message to thank everyone who made her birthday special.

"I felt so much love today," Hudson gushed in a selfie video. "I just want you guys all to know that all your birthday wishes were seen and felt and it made my day."