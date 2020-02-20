Kate Hudson reveals 'I don't know if I'm done yet' having children

Three may not be enough for Kate Hudson.

The Oscar-nominated actress and mother of three revealed on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she may have more children.

“I don’t know if I’m done yet,” the “Almost Famous” star said. “Right now, (16-month-old daughter) Rani is at the age where you’re like, ‘I want another baby.’ But once she (turns) 4, 5, I feel like my life is kind of back a little bit. They’re kind of in a groove.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Hudson, 40, has three kids, including Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, son Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 8, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Hudson was joined on the show by brother Oliver, a father of three kids himself who says he has no plans to add to his brood.

Hudson, meanwhile, is loving being a mom to a toddler and says Rani has a flair for comedy.

“She’s so funny. She’s so deeply funny,” she said. “I actually think she got the funny gene because she loves jewelry, so if you’re wearing, like, any kind of necklace, she goes, ‘Off, off,’ so you have to take it off ‘cause she wears it.”

Oliver said his niece is a real piece of work.

“She’s gonna hold her own,” he said.