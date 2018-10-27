Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Julia Roberts says she'd be up for making a sequel to one of her hit films — and it's not one you'd might expect.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 50-year-old star, who recently joined Instagram, says that although many people want to follow up with her "Pretty Woman" character, Vivian, she would be most interested to see where the characters from the 1997 romantic comedy "My Best Friend's Wedding" have ended up.

Dermot Mulroney and Julia Roberts in "My Best Friend's Wedding" Courtesy Everett Collection

"Rupert (Everett) was so funny in 'My Best Friend's Wedding.' I guess Kimmy (Cameron Diaz) and Michael (Dermot Mulroney) are married and they probably have kids," Roberts speculated. "And then there’s me and Rupert.”

In the movie, Roberts played Julianne, who tries to stop the wedding of her best friend Michael, with whom she's in love. The two have a pact that if they aren't married by age 28, they will marry each other.

The film also stars Diaz as Michael's fiancé, Kimmy, and Everett as George, Julianne's gay best friend.

Mulroney, 54, says he's also be down for making a sequel to the film.

“I’ll tell you that movie has wormed its way further and further under my skin, and I see more and more layers of how it holds meaning and sustains as a piece, and obviously it’s always been irresistible," says the actor. "I think there’s only about four people on Earth that could make a movie like that, and they include Rupert, Cameron, Julia and me. So, let’s have at it.”

In the meantime, Roberts is set to star opposite Mulroney once again in the upcoming Amazon series "Homecoming," in which she plays a former caseworker who had worked at a facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Mulroney will play the boyfriend of Roberts' character in the series, which is based on the popular podcast of the same name.