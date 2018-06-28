share tweet pin email

Julia Roberts has never been much for social media.

But on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress — who has no official Facebook page and has never tweeted — joined the rest of us on Instagram with a single photo, a profile that identified her as "human" and a simple greeting:

Hello☀️ A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Jun 26, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

Hello right back to you, Julia!

And if just seeing her causes you to fall in love with her cashmere sweater, you can pick one up from Chinti & Parker for a mere $425.

Over the years, Roberts has actively shunned social media; in 2013 she told Marie Claire that it was like "cotton candy: it looks so appealing and you can't resist getting in there, and then you just end up with sticky fingers and it lasted an instant."

She also doesn't Google herself. That same year she told E! News she worries what she'd find online. "I have too much potential for collapse," she said. "There's an anonymity that makes people safe to participate in hatefulness. I like a good old-fashioned fistfight if people are pissed off at each other."

Well, we're glad to see Roberts has joined the fray — in whatever capacity!

