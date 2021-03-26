IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

John Stamos shares adorable throwback pic with the Olsen twins at Disneyland

Looks like he and his youngest "Full House" co-stars had a blast at the theme park!
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen starred alongside John Stamos on "Full House" from 1987-1995.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen starred alongside John Stamos on "Full House" from 1987-1995.Angela Weiss, Joe Scarnici / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Lindsay Lowe

It was a “Full House” at the happiest place on Earth!

John Stamos shared a cute throwback photo of the Olsen twins as toddlers during a trip to Disneyland.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM3SfIyp7h9

“#TBT In honor of @disneyland opening soon!” the “Full House” star captioned the cute pic, which shows a young Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen posing with Minnie Mouse while wearing mouse-ear hats, as Stamos crouches down beside them.

John Stamos gets engaged at Disneyland

Oct. 23, 201700:16

Stamos clearly had a ball with the twins at Disneyland, and he has posted other throwback photos in the past of his time with the Olsens at the California theme park, which is set to reopen on April 30 at limited capacity.

https://www.instagram.com/p/mn9Gm6ih-4

“A Disney geek and twins,” he captioned an earlier photo from what looks like the same day out, with the twins wearing cute, matching dresses, and one beaming while holding a lollipop.

He also shared a black-and-white throwback photo from what looks like a different day at the theme park, as he congratulated Mary-Kate Olsen on her marriage at the time in 2015.

https://www.instagram.com/p/-ust7cih0k

“‘In the blink of an eye.’ Congrats MK. X,” he captioned the photo of the twins mugging for the camera in Mickey sunglasses.

Stamos has been on a roll when it comes to “Full House”-era throwbacks. He also recently shared a behind-the-scenes flashback photo of Elizabeth Olsen, the twins’ younger sister.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMBWowWAgUe

“One day she’s a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms!” he joked in the caption, referring to Olsen’s latest role in “WandaVision.” “They grow up so fast…”

Keep these adorable “Full House” memories coming!

Lindsay Lowe

Lindsay Lowe has been a regular contributor to TODAY.com since 2016, covering pop culture, style, home and other lifestyle topics. She is also working on her first novel, a domestic drama set in rural Regency England.