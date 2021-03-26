John Stamos shares adorable throwback pic with the Olsen twins at Disneyland

It was a “Full House” at the happiest place on Earth!

John Stamos shared a cute throwback photo of the Olsen twins as toddlers during a trip to Disneyland.

“#TBT In honor of @disneyland opening soon!” the “Full House” star captioned the cute pic, which shows a young Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen posing with Minnie Mouse while wearing mouse-ear hats, as Stamos crouches down beside them.

Stamos clearly had a ball with the twins at Disneyland, and he has posted other throwback photos in the past of his time with the Olsens at the California theme park, which is set to reopen on April 30 at limited capacity.

“A Disney geek and twins,” he captioned an earlier photo from what looks like the same day out, with the twins wearing cute, matching dresses, and one beaming while holding a lollipop.

He also shared a black-and-white throwback photo from what looks like a different day at the theme park, as he congratulated Mary-Kate Olsen on her marriage at the time in 2015.

“‘In the blink of an eye.’ Congrats MK. X,” he captioned the photo of the twins mugging for the camera in Mickey sunglasses.

Stamos has been on a roll when it comes to “Full House”-era throwbacks. He also recently shared a behind-the-scenes flashback photo of Elizabeth Olsen, the twins’ younger sister.

“One day she’s a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms!” he joked in the caption, referring to Olsen’s latest role in “WandaVision.” “They grow up so fast…”

Keep these adorable “Full House” memories coming!