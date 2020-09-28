John Stamos shares rare behind-the-scenes 'Full House' footage from 1989

John Stamos is sharing rare throwback footage of the "Full House" cast to thank fans for registering to vote.

The 57-year-old actor, who played Uncle Jesse on the classic ABC sitcom and its Netflix revival "Fuller House," shared home movie footage on Instagram over the weekend that captured the cast's behind-the-scenes high jinks during their 1989 trip to Hawaii.

The video finds Stamos sharing hugs and kisses with tiny twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. It also shows the show's stars frolicking along a beach, with Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier and Bob Saget hamming it up for laughs.

In one sweet scene, the whole gang sings "Happy Birthday" to Stamos on what would have been his 26th birthday.

"Thank you guys for showing up to vote through #goodtovote! We more than doubled our voter mark! So as promised, here is some unreleased OG footage from Full House when we shot the Hawaii episode," Stamos wrote in the caption.

"You can see how much we loved each other off camera — that still exists today," he added.

Earlier this month, Stamos posted an Instagram video of himself alongside his adorable 2-year-old son, Billy, that found him promising to share throwback footage of the show's cast if 100 fans registered to vote through the non-partisan Head Count organization.

"I don't normally pimp my kid out for anything," Stamos joked before whispering to Billy, "Everybody's gotta register to vote."

Of course, it was Billy, with his wavy "pandemic hair," who stole the show by mimicking his famous dad's every word.

"You’re an upstagey little guy just like all of the other kids I used to work with," Stamos teased.

Watch Stamos' previously unseen footage in the video above!