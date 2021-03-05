John Stamos shares cute throwback pic from 'Full House' set with Elizabeth Olsen

No way!

John Stamos just shared a fun throwback photo on Instagram with "WandaVision" star Elizabeth Olsen, who also happens to be the younger sister of “Full House” stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

“One day she’s a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms!” Stamos, 57, captioned the undated photo from his Uncle Jesse days. “They grow up so fast…”

“Love this!!!” Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner in “Full House,” commented on the cute photo.

Thanks to her older sisters, Olsen, 32, spent her share of time on the “Full House” set growing up. She never acted in the show herself, although she apparently made one uncredited appearance as “Girl With Flowers” in a 1995 episode, according to her IMDB filmography.

Now, Olsen stars in the Disney+ series “WandaVision” as Wanda Maximoff, reprising her character from “Avengers: Infinity War” and several other Marvel movies.

“Wanda had a vision we’d both be on @disneyplus,” Stamos added on Instagram, shouting out the season finale of “WandaVision” as well as his upcoming Disney+ comedy, “Big Shot.”

Elizabeth Olsen (center) is the younger sister of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who stepped away from show business to focus on their luxury fashion label, The Row. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

While Olsen mostly stayed behind the scenes during the filming of “Full House,” there were supposedly hopes that she would play the grown-up Michelle Tanner in the spinoff series, “Fuller House.” Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 34, had both played Michelle in the original show, but declined to return for the reboot.

"I don’t think this has been talked about," Stamos said on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show in 2016. "I didn’t do it; I think (show creator) Jeff Franklin did. I said, 'Call the sister (Elizabeth Olsen). Ask her.' ... We talked to her agent and her agent was like, 'Come on, she’s not going to do that,' but we did call her agent."

Olsen may have decided against appearing in the “Fuller House,” but she said “WandaVision” does include a subtle “wink” to the beloved sitcom.

In “WandaVision,” Wanda escapes her sadness by living in various sitcom realities, beginning with a 1950s, “I Love Lucy”-esque world and moving onto a nostalgic episode that subtly honors “Full House,” which aired from 1987 to 1995.

“We do wink a bit,” Olsen told "Access Hollywood" in a January interview. “You can't not (wink) — it was a very big show!"

Uncle Jesse would be proud!