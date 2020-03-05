John Candy's daughter marks anniversary of his death with tribute: 'I miss you'

John Candy is gone but not forgotten.

The daughter of the comedy legend marked the 26th anniversary of his death on Wednesday with some sweet throwback photos that prompted members of the acting and comedy communities to let her know how much her father meant to them.

I miss you ... I love you ❤️! Capisce ?!#johncandy #johncandy26 ( I wrote something long then deleted it , honestly this sums up how I feel right now xo ) pic.twitter.com/OVrQnvdiWQ — Jennifer Candy (@TheRealJenCandy) March 4, 2020

"I miss you ... I love you!" Jennifer Candy tweeted. "Capisce ?!#johncandy #johncandy26 ( I wrote something long then deleted it , honestly this sums up how I feel right now xo )"

Candy, who died of a heart attack at 43 in 1994, was known for his performances in classic '80s movies like "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "The Great Outdoors" and "Uncle Buck," as well as his early work for the Canadian sketch comedy show "SCTV."

Jennifer Candy's post drew responses from actors and comedians like Mark Hamill, Ben Stiller and original "Saturday Night Live" cast member Laraine Newman.

He was one of the all-time greats & I'll never stop missing him. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 5, 2020

Your Dad’s work has been a constant source of inspiration, entertainment, brilliance, amazement, so much laughter and love for me and my family. #RESPECT #JOHNCANDY — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 5, 2020

he was a kind, decent, empathic guy and so loved. — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) March 4, 2020

"Your Dad’s work has been a constant source of inspiration, entertainment, brilliance, amazement, so much laughter and love for me and my family,'' Stiller wrote.

Many actors and comedians have helped keep his memory alive by citing him as an inspiration. His fellow Canadian, actor Ryan Reynolds, paid tribute to Candy on the 25th anniversary of his death last year with a highlight video of some of his most famous work that has been viewed nearly 10 million times on Twitter.

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019

"We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero,'' Reynolds wrote. "If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure."