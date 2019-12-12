Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a reputation for being privacy-minded parents when it comes to their kids.

The pair are known to skip public birth announcements and, in the case of baby No. 3, they never even gave fans a heads up about the pregnancy — at least not until they let Lively’s baby bump do the talking for them at the premiere of Reynolds' film “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” in May.

But on Thursday morning, Reynolds made a rare exception and opened up about their newest bundle of joy on TODAY.

“It’s all women,” he said of his household, which now boasts three daughters, including 5-year-old old James and 3-year-old Inez. “I’d have it no other way.”

Although he joked that having a trio of girls is his way of doing his part “to wipe men off the face of the earth,” in a serious moment, he added, “I love it. It’s been incredible.”

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and daughters James and Inez attend the ceremony honoring Reynolds with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 15, 2016. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

But there is one tough part of parenthood for the 43-year-old father.

“Leaving the house is getting harder and harder,” he said of his work commitments. “It gets a lot harder when they ask, ‘Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?’”

Of course, he doesn’t have to face those questions from his youngest daughter just yet. But he did face a question on TODAY about just what name he and his wife picked for their recent arrival.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

When quizzed about how they picked the little girl’s name, the “6 Underground” star deadpanned, “We haven’t yet!”

And he wasn’t finished teasing the topic there.

“All of the letters in her name are silent,” Reynolds insisted. “I want to give her something to push against in life.”

So for now, she remains Baby Girl No. 3 Reynolds, and that’s no surprise.

James was born in December of 2014, but her name wasn't made public until March of the following year, when Reynolds revealed it right here on TODAY.

There was a similarly long wait between the arrival of Inez in September of 2016 and the public learning her name, too.