Jennifer Aniston shares birthday tribute to 'ridiculously special' Courteney Cox

“Time flies when you’re having fun!” Aniston said of her friendship with Cox.
/ Source: TODAY
By Lindsay Lowe

Jennifer Aniston wished a happy birthday to one of her best friends on and off screen, Courteney Cox, who turned 57 this week.

Friends forever!jenniferaniston / Instagram

“Happy birthday to this ridiculously special human,” Aniston wrote in her Instagram story, sharing throwback videos of her and Cox, holding hands during events over the years. “Time flies when you’re having fun!”

Aniston shared a photo of her and Cox hanging out, joined by what looks like Cox's two Cavalier King Charles spaniels, Bear and Lily. jenniferaniston / Instagram

Aniston also shared a photo of her and Cox hanging out together with the caption, “Who loves ya baby.” (That’s a playful reference to a famous line delivered by Aniston’s godfather, actor Telly Savalas, in the 1970s TV show “Kojak.”)

The birthday love is all around for these “Friends” co-stars. In February, Cox celebrated Aniston’s 52nd birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLKu2JYDPIt

"Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other so long I don’t even remember why I call you that. I love you ! ♥️♥️" Cox captioned some throwback photos of them together.

Earlier this week, Aniston also wished a happy 17th birthday to her goddaughter, Coco Arquette, who is Cox’s daughter with her former husband, David Arquette.

Aniston seems to share a close bond with Cox's daughter, Coco.

“Happy Birthday my sweet Cocolicious,” Aniston wrote in her Instagram story, sharing more cute throwback photos of her, Coco and Cox spending time together through the years. “Godmama LOVES you.”

Aniston and Cox often share photos and videos of their friendship on social media.

In July 2020, Cox also shared a video of her and Aniston both sporting blue-and-white, tie-dyed masks as they encouraged people to wear face coverings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7PVJgihRHl

The longtime friends have also shared pics with their "Friends" co-stars, including Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

Lindsay Lowe

Lindsay Lowe has been a regular contributor to TODAY.com since 2016, covering pop culture, style, home and other lifestyle topics. She is also working on her first novel, a domestic drama set in rural Regency England.