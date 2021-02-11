Courteney Cox shares sweet 52nd birthday tribute to Jennifer Aniston

"Friends" forever!

Courteney Cox sent a sweet tribute to her former "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston, who turned 52 on Thursday.

"Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other so long I don’t even remember why I call you that. I love you ! ♥️♥️" Cox, 56, gushed next to two photos of her and Aniston she posted on Instagram.

Cox and Aniston (whose middle name, by the way, is Joanna) have remained close pals in the nearly 17 years since "Friends" went off the air. Aniston is the godmother of Cox's daughter, Coco, 16, with ex-husband David Arquette. In a throwback photo Cox shared in her tribute, Coco can be seen snoozing between the two stars.

Cox is hardly the only celebrity to wish Aniston a happy birthday.

Justin Theroux addressed his ex-wife using the pet name "B" in a sweet birthday tribute. Justin Theroux / Instagram

Justin Theroux, who was married to Aniston from 2015 until 2017, used his own sweet nickname for "The Morning Star" show star in a loving birthday tribute.

Theroux, 49, shared a black-and-white pic of his ex-wife stepping onto a staircase in his Instagram Story. "Happy birthday @jenniferaniston," he wrote across the image.

"(Love) you B!" he added at the bottom, along with a red emoji.

Aniston's "Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon joined the celebration.

The 44-year-old Oscar winner, who played Rachel Green's sister Jill in a hilarious guest appearance on "Friends," shared a photo on Instagram of her and Aniston posing together as each gives the thumbs up sign.

"Happy birthday to my #morningshow co-host! 💫 From Green sisters to news anchors, we always manage to find time to talk and laugh about every topic under the sun. Just one of the many reasons why I feel so lucky to know you on and off the screen," wrote Witherspoon.

"Celebrating you today, my hysterical / loving / talented friend! @jenniferaniston 🥰✨👯‍♀️," she added.

Drew Barrymore also sent birthday wishes Aniston's way.

Next to a photo she posted on Instagram of the SAG award winner, Barrymore, 45, gushed, "I just want to say thank you @jenniferaniston for coming into our lives and making so many television shows and movies that make me so happy. "

"I am such an uber fan," the actor added. "And i have so much respect. And you are one of my favorite rays of sunshine on our lives. Happy birthday from one of your endless admirers. And your a dope human as well. But just wanted to gush."