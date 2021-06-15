Jennifer Aniston shares throwback photos with Courteney Cox's daughter

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette just celebrated her 17th birthday, and godmother Jennifer Aniston couldn’t resist sharing some adorable throwback photos.

“Happy Birthday my sweet Cocolicious,” Aniston, 52, wrote on her Instagram story. “Godmama LOVES you.”

In the sweet picture, Aniston is seen holding Coco in her arms as the sun sets in the background. Another image shows Aniston and fellow “Friends” alum Cox, 56, cuddling on a couch with a sleeping Coco.

Jennifer Aniston shared a tribute to her goddaughter Coco.

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston snapped a selfie with Coco.

Cox and her former husband, David Arquette, also posted tributes on social media.

Coco frequently shows off her singing talent on Cox’s Instagram. Last month, she performed a flawless cover of Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan.”

“Coco is really into musical theater and she’s done probably 22 plays already,” Cox told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2018. “She’s obsessed even more than her school work.”

That same year, Cox opened up to People about her close bond with Coco.

“We bicker, let’s be honest, but we love each other,” Cox said. “We laugh a lot, for sure.”

Cox joked that she’s constantly having to lure Coco downstairs.

“It’s mostly me telling Coco, ‘Please get out of your room and come and have dinner in the kitchen. There’s a lot of that for sure,” Cox said. “Unfortunately, I got her this big bed and that was the biggest mistake I’ve made. You need to make a bed really uncomfortable so all they wanna do is just go there for those hours they have to. That’s the big thing, I think.”

Coco is named after her mom. In a 2010 appearance on "Lopez Tonight," Arquette explained that Coco combines the first part of Cox's first name and the first part of her last name. Cox's nickname for Coco is "Coconut."

Related video: