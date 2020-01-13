Women of 'Friends' reunite in cute pics: 'Hi from the girls across the hall'

There’s nothing quite like good “Friends” getting together.

On Sunday, Jennifer Aniston posted a pair of photos on Instagram featuring her hanging out with former “Friends” co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

In the first picture, the trio smiles into the camera. In the second, Cox is beaming while Aniston smushes her face into her forehead and Kudrow offers a look of slight incredulousness.

“Hi from the girls across the hall,” Aniston captioned the post, a reference to the fact that Cox’s “Friends” character, Monica, and Aniston’s Rachel lived across the way from Matthew Perry’s Chandler and Matt LeBlanc’s Joey.

Kudrow also shared some photos from the get-together.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“Bliss. And more bliss,” she wrote, along with the hashtag #goodgirlfriends.

Aniston joined Instagram last October with a selfie of her and the entire “Friends” cast.

The three women have remained tight over the years, long after the NBC comedy signed off in 2004. And while they may not spend as much time together as they did in Central Perk, they still do clear their schedules for each other.

In June, the three women celebrated Cox's 55th birthday.

Cox has also revealed the actresses stay in touch with a text thread.

And sometimes it's not even all three who meet up. Last September, Cox and Kudrow each shared photos of a get-together honoring the 25th anniversary of "Friends." Kudrow also got fans excited last April when she referenced one of her more popular lines from the show when she and Cox relaxed one evening.

"My eyes! My eyes!" she wrote, a reference to the time Phoebe discovered Monica and Chandler were more than, well, friends.

Cox and Aniston also hung out with LeBlanc last October.

And while we may see plenty of the cast in photos on social media, we may see more of them in a place fans have been yearning to catch them again: on the screen.

Aniston teased a possibility that the stars may reunite for a new project when she stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last October.

"A reboot of the show? No," she said. "Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is, so we’re just trying. We’re working on something."

Could we be any more excited about that?