David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston share 'last hug' at 'Friends' reunion in candid pic

One more hug for the road!

David Schwimmer just posted an Instagram photo of a sweet moment he shared with Jennifer Aniston while filming the “Friends” reunion special last month.

So much nostalgia. _schwim_ / Instagram

“After a very long day, last hug of the night,” he captioned the picture of him and Aniston embracing.

He also shared photos of himself and his co-stars doing a huddle backstage before the reunion, as well as pictures of them posing in the re-created “Friends” set and doing a table read.

The nostalgic reunion special, which premiered May 27 on HBO Max, was full of heartwarming moments among the show’s stars. There were also some major revelations, including when Schwimmer and Aniston confessed they had serious, real-life crushes on each other when filming the series.

“I had a major crush on Jen. At some point we were both crushing hard on each other,” Schwimmer said during the special. “But it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Aniston said she felt the same at the time. However, they never acted on their feelings.

“I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,’” she said, later confirming that the first time the pair kissed was on the show.

“We channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” Aniston added.

The friendly chemistry among all six of the show’s stars was palpable during the reunion, and it seems like they all still share a close, off-screen bond.

Lisa Kudrow recently recalled one touching moment from the reunion when Matt LeBlanc comforted an emotional Courteney Cox.

"Well, Courteney comes in and bursts into tears, and I grab a napkin or a tissue," Kudrow told E! News. "LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn't want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic."

“That’s who we were!” she added.