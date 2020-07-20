Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are begging people to wear masks as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in the U.S.

The “Friends” stars recently reunited and shared a photo of themselves on Instagram wearing coordinating, blue-and-white masks. Cox also posted a cute video of her Cavalier King Charles spaniels, Bear and Lily, demonstrating the importance of wearing a face covering.

On a more serious note, Aniston also shared a photo of their mutual friend, Kevin, who fell seriously ill with the coronavirus.

“This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real,” Aniston wrote on Instagram. “We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus,” she added. “Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.”

She noted that since this photo was taken in April, Kevin has thankfully “almost recovered now.”

This isn’t the first time Aniston has urged fans to wear a mask. Back in June, she shared a mask selfie and implored people to take safety recommendations seriously.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” she wrote. “I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe.”

Plenty of celebrities chimed in with support for her mask-wearing message.

“I’m so glad he’s ok,” Rita Wilson commented on Aniston’s recent photo of her friend, Kevin. “Wearing a mask is so easy.”

“Baffling why this is so hard for some people,” Michelle Pfeiffer also commented.

And Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in, “Right on sister."

Reported COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the U.S., with Kentucky, Louisiana, Oregon and South Carolina setting new single-day records in coronavirus cases over the weekend.

Wearing masks can significantly slow the spread of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting,” CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said in an earlier statement. “All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”