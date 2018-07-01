Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's hard to believe that "The Office" has been off the air for five years.

But what's even harder to believe is what the cast of the show, which aired on NBC from 2005-13, looked like on their very first day together!

"Splitting Up Together" star Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly throughout the show's run, posted an amazing throwback photo on Instagram Thursday. The caption says it was the first day for the cast, who were preparing for a table read of the script.

Boy, everybody looks so fresh-faced and young! We spot (from left): David Denman (Roy), B.J. Novak (Ryan), John Krasinski (Jim), Fischer, Rainn Wilson (Dwight), Steve Carell (Michael) and Phyllis Smith (Phyllis).

In case Roy isn't immediately jarring your memory, he was engaged to Pam when the show began — but clearly her destiny was with another "Office"-mate, Jim.

The much-expanded season nine cast of "The Office": Ed Helms (Andy), Rashida Jones (Karen), John Krasinski (Jim), Jenna Fischer (Pam), Steve Carell (Michael), B.J. Novak (Ryan), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis), Creed Bratton (Creed), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Mindy Kaling (Kelly), Paul Liberstein (Toby), Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Kate Flannery (Meredith), Rainn Wilson (Dwight), Angela Kinsey (Angela). Getty Images

Fischer clearly has very fond memories of the show, and in her 2017 book "The Actor's Life: A Survival Guide," she wrote, "John and I were walking out of an audition scene, and he suddenly turned to me and whispered, 'You're my favorite Pam. I hope you get this job.'

"It was exactly as sweet and cute and supportive as anything Jim would say to Pam," she added. "I smiled really big and said, 'I'm so glad you said that because you're my favorite Jim and I don't think anyone could do it except for you.'"

Looking back on this photo, we couldn't agree more.

