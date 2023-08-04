Jenna Bush Hager shares summery throwback photos with twin sister Barbara

Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara, have a lifetime of fun summer memories, and Jenna just shared a few of their most precious moments together.

On Aug. 3, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host posted three summery throwback photos to her Instagram page to celebrate her latest Read With Jenna pick, "Summer Sisters" by Judy Blume.

“In honor of our August pick, ‘Summer Sisters,’ here’s me and my OG summer sister!!” she captioned the post.

In the first photo from their childhood, the twins sit side by side in a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe car as they smile brightly for the camera. Jenna grips the bars of the car while Barbara holds on to the steering wheel.

Jenna's followers loved the nostalgic snapshot and shared their reactions in the comments section.

One person posted an observation about the timing of the post. "The date of the car picture is Aug 3rd!" the comment read.

Several social media users noted that Jenna's children look just like her and Barbara.

"I never realized until looking at the first picture how much your oldest daughter looks like your sister," one commented, referring to Jenna's daughter Mila, 10. Jenna also has a 7-year-old daughter named Poppy.

"Thought that was Hal at first glance," another said with a laughter emoji, referring to Jenna's son, who just turned 4.

Jenna also shared two other throwback photos, including one where she and Barbara donned American flag tees while lounging on a hammock. The other photo showed the twins standing in front of a lake with their mother, former first lady Laura Bush.

Jenna has posted many sweet family photos over the years and shared several of her favorites in 2020 while chatting on air with Hoda Kotb.

Laura Bush with her twin daughters. Jenna Bush Hager

One of the photos showed Laura Bush holding her twins when they were babies.

“Even though my dad (George W. Bush) isn’t in it, he’s the one that took it,” Jenna said at the time. “And I just knew how much my mom wanted a baby and babies — one for each of them to hold.”

Jenna also reflected on the following family photo with Hoda.

A sweet family snapshot. TODAY

“Oh, my gosh, I can’t handle what I’m seeing,” Hoda said. “I’ve never seen these!”

“That’s just us on our back porch in Midland, Texas,” Jenna said.