The Bush sisters enjoyed a "magical" family vacation in Maine with their children.

"Magical Maine," TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, 40, the twin sister of Barbara, captioned an Instagram gallery depicting the little cousins enjoying the last days of summer.

In photos, Barbara and Jenna's children wade into the ocean, wander through a flower garden and smile with surfboards on the sand.

Jenna shares daughters Mila, 9, and Poppy, 7, and son Henry, 3, with husband Henry Hager; Barbara shares 6-month-old daughter Cora Georgia with husband Craig Coyne. (Click through the photo gallery for an adorable new picture of Cora.)

Kennebunkport, Maine is the family's favorite summer destination, including during their father George W. Bush's presidency from 2001 to 2009.

Maine is also where Barbara went into labor with Cora in September, driving one hour with Craig to reach the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland (named after the twins' grandmother), where their daughter was born, several weeks early.

As Barbara told People in April, once notified, her twin sister boarded the next plane to Maine and "went to Target and did a big run" for baby supplies. "

"We didn’t have a thing,” Barbara recalled in the interview. "We just weren’t expecting it. We didn’t have a car seat to bring her home from the hospital in or any of the necessities one needs with a baby."

As Jenna told People, "Of course, I was nervous for her and knew that she was unprepared physically — meaning she didn’t have the diapers or the nursery set up. But she was, of course, prepared because I think she has all the love to give."

Now, the Bush daughters are recreating their childhood joy for their own children.

