Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jason Aldean honored victims and survivors of the Las Vegas shooting on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

The country music star was performing at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017 when a shooter opened fire on the crowd from his room on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel. Fifty-eight people were killed and nearly a thousand more were injured.

Aldean, who revealed last month during an emotional Sunday Sitdown that he's struggled with feelings of guilt and anger over the past year, kept his tribute on Twitter respectful and brief.

"Thinkin about our Route 91 family today. #vegasstrong," he wrote.

Others in the country music community joined Aldean by sharing their own heartfelt tributes.

Tim McGraw asked fans to observe a special moment of silence during the day.

"Please join my family and the entire country music community, at 10:05am PT / 1:05pm ET for a moment of silence to remember those lost and all who were affected one year ago today by the Route 91 tragedy. #CountryStrong #VegasStrong," he wrote.

The country duo Big & Rich tweeted, "One year. God Bless America & God Bless our Route 91 family. We won’t ever forget you."

Reba McEntire wrote, "Join me in pausing to remember those lost in the Route 91 tragedy a year ago today. My heart goes out to their families and friends."

The band Florida Georgia Line shared, "It’s a day none of us will ever forget. Today lets take a moment to remember those lost, hurt and affected."

Rocker Bret Michaels of Poison also marked the anniversary. The "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" singer tweeted a photo from a benefit concert he played for the shooting's victims and their family members. He also announced plans for another tribute show in the future.

"I am honoring them at a very special event in the desert next year," Michaels wrote.