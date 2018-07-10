Jason Aldean and wife Brittany expecting baby No. 2

share tweet pin email

Look who's sayin' baby!

Country superstar Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are expecting their second child together.

Aldean, 41, revealed the exciting news Tuesday on Instagram with the help of the couple's 7-month-old son, Memphis. In the photo, the little guy (who looks a lot like Dad!) peers into the camera with his big blue eyes while sporting an adorable "big brother" onesie.

"Sup everybody....... guess who is gonna be a BIG brother! #thisdude #aldeanpartyof6," Aldean wrote in a caption.

No mention of the baby's due date or sex just yet, but the little one will join Memphis, who was born in December, as well as Kendyl, 10, and Keeley, 15, Aldean's daughters from his previous marriage to Jessica Ussery.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic Jason Aldean and wife Brittany are having another little one!

After welcoming Memphis last year, Brittany, 30, opened up about her pregnancy journey and the couple's struggle to conceive. She revealed on the Babes and Babies podcast in April that they tried for a year and a half to get pregnant before succeeding with help of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"It’s such high highs and such low lows," she said. "No one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day."

When the process finally she worked, Brittany called it "the most exciting thing ever."

It is, indeed! Congratulations to the happy family!