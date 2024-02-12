Hoda Kotb's daughters sport ‘Go Taylor's boyfriend’ shirts to watch the Super Bowl

Go Taylor Swift's boyfriend!

TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb's daughter's are rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift's beau, Travis Kelce, when it comes to Super Bowl 58.

The two were all smiles sporting shirts that read "Go Taylor's Boyfriend," with Kelce's number, 87, on a football helmet and a myriad of little red and yellow stars.

*heart hands* @hodakotb via Instagram

In an Instagram post, Hoda included more shots of her daughters in their Chiefs gear, as well as selfies with more of the family cheering on Kansas City and the San Francisco 49ers.

"We ready!!!!!" Hoda captioned, showing off the family's Super Bowl party. To caption a photo of her two girls posing side-by-side in their shirts and bright pink pants, Hoda added a red heart emoji.

"We ready!" @hodakotb via Instagram

The Chiefs and 49ers took the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Feb. 11, a rematch from when the two teams were pitted against each other at the 2020 NFL championship game.

Hoda's family isn't alone in bringing Swift into the big game.

The Chiefs leaned into the "Karma" singer's lyrics, sharing a tweet of quarterback Patrick Mahomes running onto the field with the caption, "Let the games begin. ARE YOU READY FOR IT?!" — a reference to the first track from Swift's "Reputation" album.

The singer is watching the game beside Kelce's family, including parents Donna and Ed and his brother, Jason, as well as Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, among others.