Gwyneth Paltrow has fans around the world, but her biggest fan is clearly her husband, producer Brad Falchuk.

On Friday, just in time for her 47th birthday, Falchuk posted a sweet photo of his wife with a loving message:

"Today is Gwyneth's birthday so I'm just going to say it — she’s the greatest human being ever," he wrote in the caption. "She's not perfect — her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn't that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings."

Wait, isn't this meant to be a celebration of all things Gwyneth? Kidding aside, Falchuk continued with warm praise for his wife.

"Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her," he wrote. "Blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too. Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk at the Netflix premiere of "The Politician" in New York City on September 26. ANGELA WEISS / AFP/Getty Images

"She's a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she's their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She's endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love. I know I'm not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you."

Who's crying? OK, we're all crying now.

In addition to the wonderful words that clearly come straight from Falchuk's heart, let's also admire just how great Oscar-winner Paltrow, who's a mom of two (Apple, 15; Moses, 13 with ex Chris Martin) and stepmom to Falchuk's children, Isabella and Brody, looks without an ounce of makeup on, the laugh lines around her eyes genuine and smiling.

Back in March, it was Paltrow's turn to share a photo and words of love for Falchuk, and she did that beautifully, writing, "It's your birthday, but (it) really feels like you are the gift."

Falchuk and Paltrow have been married since 2018. Last year, he also wrote her a sweet birthday note.