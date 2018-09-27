Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Gwyneth Paltrow turns 46 on Thursday, and the star's fiancé is making sure she feels all sorts of love on her special day.

Brad Falchuk, 47, gushed over his soon-to-be bride in a picture posted on Instagram.

"When was this photo taken? 1940? '50? '70? Last summer?" he captioned the photo. "It's this timeless beauty's birthday today.

"She was born with endless gifts — big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on — but she never rests on any of them," Falchuk, a TV producer, continued.

"Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table. You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always). Maybe that’s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year.

"Happy birthday, Love," he concluded the note.

Falchuk penned a similar tribute to Paltrow for her birthday last year.

"This is the most beautiful woman of all time and today is her birthday," Falchuk wrote then. "We are all so lucky that she came into the world (but no one is luckier than me)."

The couple confirmed their engagement last January in an issue of her Goop magazine.

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for more than 10 years before they separated in 2014. The couple has two children together, daughter Apple and son Moses.