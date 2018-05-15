Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photo of her daughter on her birthday

share tweet pin email

Gwyneth Paltrow is mom to a 14-year-old girl, and she couldn't be more proud.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a photo of her daughter Apple, who turned 14 Monday, on Instagram. And the mom couldn't gush enough.

"You make everyday feel like Christmas morning," Paltrow wrote in the caption. "Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

Paltrow, 45, had previously posted a picture of herself pregnant 14 years ago on Instagram, noting she was on "the verge of a life-changing morning."

For son Moses' 12th birthday (Coldplay singer Chris Martin is dad to both children) in April,she gave us a photo of him surfing the waves.

In 2017, Paltrow told TODAY that she still remembers how "brutal" it was to be a gawky teen.

"I think it's a time in one's life when you're trying on different personas, and you're trying to see what kind of person you're going to be," she said.

Perhaps that's one of the reasons she's such an adoring, understanding mama.

