Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates motherhood with throwback nude pregnancy pic

Gwyneth Paltrow is one hot mama — and she’s proud to celebrate motherhood in all its different shapes and forms.

On Sunday, the Goop founder shared her own tribute to Mother’s Day with a throwback nude photo of herself when she was pregnant with her first child, daughter Apple, who just turned 14.

“Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life-changing morning,” Paltrow, 45, captioned the photo. “To all of us, biological, adoptive, foster, spiritual, communal, all the den mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers and great-great-grandmothers, all the way back, happy Mother’s Day.”

The actress also shares a 12-year-old son, Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin. She paid tribute to her youngest in a birthday post on Instagram last month, calling him “the sweetest, most brilliant young man I’ve ever met.”

“You broke the mold 12 years ago today when you came into the world,” she concluded the touching caption.

Paltrow and Martin, 41, famously consciously uncoupled in March 2014 after 11 years of marriage. They remain good friends, however, with Paltrow even referring to the Coldplay singer as her “brother” in a post earlier this year.

The Oscar winner is currently engaged to producer Brad Falchuk and is very much looking forward to her impending wedding. She celebrated with an A-list gathering of gal pals for her bridal shower last month, including Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe and Cameron Diaz.