Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 3, 2019, 7:42 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote the sweetest note to her husband on his 48th birthday!

The actress and CEO of Goop took to Instagram to wish her husband, writer and director Brad Falchuk, happy birthday with a note saying how much he means to her and their family.

“It’s your birthday, but it’s really feels like you are the gift,” Paltrow wrote in her caption on Instagram alongside a photo of the happy couple. “Not just to me, and to @izzyfalchuk and Brody, but to all of us who are fortunate enough to know and love you.”

Falchuk has two children, Isabella and Brody, from a previous marriage with Suzanne Falchuk.

She added, “You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with. You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good. You always help me see what I can’t. I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much. ❤️”

Falchuck responded to the heartfelt note of his own, commenting: “You’re my birthday wishes come true.”

Paltrow and Falchuck first met when she guest-starred as Holly Holiday on “Glee,” a show Falchuk co-created with Ryan Murphy. The couple went public with their relationship in April of 2015 at a birthday party for Paltrow’s co-star from the “Iron Man” series, Robert Downey Jr., though they had been together for a year already by then.

The couple announced their engagement in January of 2018 in a snippet of an issue of Goop magazine. They officially tied the knot on September 29, 2018 in a picture perfect private ceremony in the Hamptons only days after Paltrow’s 47th birthday.

Paltrow spread the love beyond her husband, wishing her ex-husband, Chris Martin, a happy birthday on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday CAJM,” the mother-of-two wrote. “This is a special one. We love you so much. #42”

Martin and Paltrow were married for a decade before “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. The two have continued to co-parent their two children, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

A round of happy birthdays for Martin and Falchuk!