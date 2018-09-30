Gwyneth Paltrow shows off wedding ring after marrying Brad Falchuk in private ceremony!

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Gwyneth Paltrow and TV writer Brad Falchuk tied the knot on Saturday in a private ceremony in the Hamptons, according to reports. And they have the beautiful wedding bands to show for it!

Paltrow and Falchuk, co-creator of the hit show "Glee," are seen holding hands in an Instagram post that has love written all over it.

The couple had dated for some three years before their big day.

The actress-turned-business owner tied the knot with Brad Falchuk. Getty Images

The happy celebration comes just days after Paltrow celebrated her 47th birthday. For that happy occasion, her soon-to-be husband wrote a sweet note, calling her a woman with "a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility."

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay's Chris Martin. They were together for 10 years, but separated, or "consciously uncoupled," in 2014 and divorced in 2015 in what Paltrow calls an "incredibly painful" process. They share two children, Apple and Moses.

In January, Paltrow announced her engagement to Falchuk on the cover of her magazine, Goop. In the issue, she opened up about her love life and new romance.

Before she met the TV executive, Paltrow said she had only been in two types of relationships: “One where I was constantly chasing and trying to win someone over, and one where I was put off by the person’s capacity for the relationship — and those relationships were very short-lived,” she wrote.

Now, “For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable — because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” Paltrow added.

Cheers to the happy couple!