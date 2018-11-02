Get Stuff We Love

By Chrissy Callahan

The wait is over!

Gwyneth Paltrow just shared a first look at her stunning wedding album, and it's as picture perfect as we expected.

The actress married "Glee" co-creator Brad Falcuk this September in an intimate ceremony that took place in the backyard of Paltrow's Hamptons home. After basking in the glory of newlywed bliss for a few months, she's now sharing all the details in a new story on her lifestyle website, Goop.

After a joyous rehearsal dinner at the home of Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld - where guests dined alfresco under a gorgeous canopy of bistro lights - Paltrow and Falchuk welcomed 70 guests to their big day. On the list? Cameron Diaz, Rob Lowe and Robert Downey Jr., for starters.

The fashionable bride donned a Valentino gown for the ceremony and dinner, but changed into a Stella McCartney dress later in the night for dancing.

Guests were treated to a scrumptious dinner prepared by Mario Carbone, and the couple selected the chef for a very sweet reason: They had one of their first dates at one of Carbone's restaurants.

Later on, the newlyweds were whisked away to their mini-moon in Umbria and Paris before Paltrow jetted off to London for the opening of Goop’s first international store in Notting Hill.

The actress posted about the new Goop story on Instagram this morning, captioning the post, "Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives. Link in bio for more. #thefaltrows"

Want to see all the photos from the newlyweds' happy day? Check out the gallery on Goop.