Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest Instagram post proves that a trip to Italy is worth taking!

The actor shared pictures of her holiday in the sunny Italian countryside with a post on her Instagram page June 30.

In the post’s first photo, Paltrow can be seen on a lounge chair with her husband and television writer, Brad Falchuk, by her side. The others feature a beautiful stone villa, a cannoli and a savory-looking spread of Italian cuisine. The final two pictures featured Paltrow’s 17-year-old son Moses Martin — whom she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin— and last, a chunk of cheese beside a cob loaf.

To caption the post, the GOOP founder referenced the Italian flag with three heart emoji, one green, one white and the last red.

In the comments section of the post, “The Voice” host Katy Perry replied, writing, “I can smell that cheese brt.”

Other followers chimed in with suggestions of places to tour during her stay and questions about what she was eating.

“Italy is the most beautiful country in the world,” another user replied.

“What a beauty guys!!!” another user

Of course, there was no shortage of comments written in Italian by users who were proud to see the actor enjoying their country.

“The way you eat in Italy you can’t eat anywhere else,” one user wrote in Italian. “And above all, there are enchanting and regenerating places. welcome to our beautiful land.”

The Oscar winner’s Italian-side vacation comes just a couple of weeks after she celebrated Father’s Day with posts on Instagram. In separate posts shared to the platform, Paltrow celebrated Falchuk, to whom she has been married since 2018.

She also dedicated a post to Martin, whom she was married to between 2003 and 2016. In addition to their son Moses, Paltrow and Martin share their 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin.