Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin are twinning in new pics

Apple Martin looks more and more like her mom, Gwyneth Paltrow, as time goes by.

The 18-year-old and her famous mother sneaked in some bonding time in New York City, and they're totally twinning in one of the photos Paltrow shared.

The actor and Goop founder posted several pictures of their adventures on Instagram stories, including the following snapshot where we had to do a double take to tell them apart.

In the photo, the happy pair stands in front of Via Carota, a restaurant in New York City’s West Village, and hams it up for a selfie. Martin pouts her lips as her mom grins in amusement.

Martin and Paltrow braved 102-degree heat for their outing, but they were all smiles and also attended a Sam Fender concert together.

"First concert in quite a long while... worth the wait @sam_fender," Paltrow captioned a video she shared from the show.

In another photo Paltrow shared, Martin is enjoying a slice of cake at the Grill restaurant in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan.

"If you ever have the chance to try the lemon chiffon cake at @thegrillny," she captioned it.

It's been an exciting couple of months for Martin, who recently graduated from high school. Her divorced parents, Paltrow and Coldplay musician Chris Martin, reunited for the big day to celebrate their daughter's accomplishments.

“Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin,” Paltrow captioned a photo of the trio earlier this summer.

In May, Martin also celebrated another milestone when she turned 18. Paltrow sent her plenty of love on Instagram.

“18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are,” she captioned her post. “You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more.”

“Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way,” the actor continued. “Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me.”