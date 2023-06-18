Gwyneth Paltrow shares selfie with ex Chris Martin and their 2 children for Father’s Day

Even though they're no longer married, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a friendly snap with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and their two children on Father's Day.

Paltrow and Martin, who famously "conciously uncoupled" in 2014, are parents to Apple, 19, and Moses, 17.

In a photo Paltrow shared to her Instagram story on June 18, Paltrow and Martin pose with their teenage kids in a selfie outside.

"And happy Fathers Day to this guy," Paltrow captioned the photo.

Paltrow shared the family snap on her Instagram story. Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Paltrow also shared several snaps in honor of the holiday of her current husband, producer Brad Falchuk. The two wed in 2018.

Falchuk shares two children with his previous wife, Suzanne Bukinik: teens Isabella and Brody.

In her post, Paltrow wrote that Falchuk is a great dad, stepfather, and dog dad.

Falchuk with his oldest child, Izzy. Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Falchuk and Paltrow have lived full-time as a blended family since 2019. Paltrow has been open about what it's like to be a parent and stepmother to four teens.

In a Goop podcast episode released on Sept. 22, 2022, Paltrow said that the turning point for her as a stepparent was after she decided to parent her stepchildren exactly the same as her own.

"F--- it, these are my kids. I’m not going to be scared to discipline them or draw the boundary," she said. "That’s really what shifted everything."

The two recalled a time when Paltrow "yelled" at Falchuk's son Brody. Falchuk said they were having dinner when Paltrow disciplined his youngest, which left the teen "shocked."

But Brody eventually "relaxed" because he was being treated like "every other kid here," Falchuk said.

"If someone asked me for advice on it, I would just say, ‘From day one, really treat them as your kid,’” Paltrow added.

In the same episode, which was recorded to mark Falchuk's 50th birthday, the producer opened up about his own step-parenting style.

He said that he hopes to just provide "stability and guidance and a sense of sort of boundaries for the household and for the family."

“They have a great dad, so the great thing is I don’t have to be their dad...their dad is a lot more fun than I am," he said, laughing. "And he loves them, and spends time with them and all that stuff so all I have to do is be dad when I’m the dad in the house. So when I am the dad that is present, I am the dad."

He added that Paltrow is supportive of him taking a leadership role in her kids' lives but it's sometimes easier for him to see past their "tricks."

"I don’t fall for their same tricks and I’m not impressed by the same things," he said. "I'm like, 'Don't pull that s--- with me, I’m not buying that."

"I’m not trying to replace their dad but I am a dad to them," he said. "And I have to be a dad to them."