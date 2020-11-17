Gwen Stefani's new video for 'Here This Christmas' is full of holiday cheer

The pre-Christmas presents just keep on coming: Gwen Stefani has filmed a fun, joyful video for her new holiday song, "Here This Christmas"!

The video went live on YouTube Tuesday morning, and features the singer and "Voice" coach recording and mixing the tune, bouncing around to the high notes and leaning in to the holiday spirit.

Check it out:

The song, written and produced by Ryan Tedder, is timed with the reissue of a deluxe edition of her 2017 holiday album, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," and it'll be the theme song to Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas holiday movie slate.

"Music, an absolutely fundamental component of the entire holiday experience, is central to Countdown to Christmas, and we have always wanted our own holiday theme song," Michelle Vicary, EVP of programming at Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement, according to "Entertainment Tonight." "Having this opportunity to harness the incredible talents of Gwen Stefani and (producer/writer) Ryan Tedder in the creation and recording of 'Here This Christmas' is a dream come true and I am confident the single will add a whole new dimension to our seasonal programming event and become an instant holiday hit."

Bringing Stefani into the Hallmark fold shouldn't be too much of a surprise; her fiancé, Blake Shelton, has been working with the network since 2018, where he executive produced the holiday film "Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas," which was based on one of his 2012 songs. He's also executive producing the sequel, "Time for Us Come Home for Christmas," this year.

Gwen Stefani in the studio during the video. NBC

And in a way, Stefani has worked Shelton directly into the music video, though you never see his face. That's because she's got some serious gold bling on throughout the performance, with one pendant reading "Stefani" and the other reading "Shelton"!

We always knew she kept him super-close to her heart. Just like we do with this song!