/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Just days after sitting down for some relationship talk with Gwen Stefani, TODAY's Natalie Morales spoke to the other half of the musical "it" couple — and she learned Blake Shelton has high praise for his partner, too.

Gwen Stefani congratulates boyfriend Blake Shelton after his 2018 E! People's Choice Awards win on November 11, 2018. Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank

On Wednesday, Stefani confessed that she hopes Shelton is her "forever" man, so naturally Natalie asked Shelton if he and his fellow "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" singer would officially "make it forever this holiday" — hinting at rumors that a proposal is imminent.

While Shelton kept his cards close to his chest on that topic, he was quick to open up about how full his heart is because of Stefani.

"She's everything you could hope a human being could be," he said of his girlfriend of three years. "That's what Gwen is."

“I think that’s the highest compliment you can give your significant other," Natalie responded.

So rather than comment about the future, Shelton stressed the significance of their present.

"Gwen and I aren't just dating," Shelton explained. "You know, this is something that I feel like is meant to be. I've learned more from Gwen Stefani, as a human being and how to grow as a human being, than I have from anybody ever in my life — anybody."

And that's really saying something coming from a man who has a lot of love and admiration for everything his mama taught him.

In fact, Shelton and his mother, Dorothy Shackleford, are celebrating their own bond, too.

Back in 2012, the duo co-wrote and recorded a Christmas song together called "Time for Me to Come Home." One year later, Shackleford penned a book of the same name based on that song.

Now, their story is a TV movie on the Hallmark Channel called "Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas" — and they served side by side as co-executive producers on the project.

“What I love about those movies is, you know, the storylines — they hook you in immediately,” Shelton said.

So when it comes to the women in his life, Shelton is truly a happy man this holiday season.