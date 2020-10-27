Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged! See their announcements

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged!

The pop star and the country crooner announced on Instagram Tuesday that Stefani said yes by posting a photo of her showing off her ring while sharing a kiss with her fellow coach on "The Voice" and boyfriend of five-plus years.

"@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx" Stefani wrote on Instagram.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton wrote on his Instagram while sharing the same photo.

The engagement has become a reality after years of having people think they’re already married or having to deflect constant rumors of an engagement.

Fellow "Voice" coach John Legend commented on Stefani's post, writing "AMAZING! Congratulations to you both!!"

This will be the second marriage for both of them, as Stefani, 51, was previously married to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons, while Shelton, 44, was formerly married to country singer Miranda Lambert, whom he divorced in 2015.

The engagement comes just eight days after Stefani spoke to Hoda Kotb on TODAY about the state of her relationship with Shelton after Hoda found that one of the most Googled questions about them was when they would be getting engaged or married.

“Oh, that’s a really good question," Stefani said while laughing. "Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot. That’s good. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying?”

The two have been enjoying their extra time together away from their busy schedules during quarantine amid the pandemic, whether it's been Stefani having a "magical time" with her boys and Shelton on his Oklahoma ranch, joining him for the duet "Happy Anywhere," which they performed at the Academy of Country Music Awards, or having goofy couple moments like helping Shelton bring back his mullet haircut.