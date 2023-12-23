Gwen Stefani explains why she and Blake Shelton aren’t spending New Year’s Eve together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are going to be ringing in the new year a little differently this year.

Stefani revealed the couple’s plans for the holiday during an interview with Access Hollywood on Dec. 18.

When asked how the 54-year-old singer would be cheering on her husband while he performed as part of the CBS special “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” she revealed plans of her own across the country.

“I was going to be at his show and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas,” Stefani explained. “Last year I did Vegas and I was kind of like, ‘Remind me never to do Vegas again’ because you sometimes just want to have your own, not be the host.”

Last year, the “Hollaback Girl” singer performed two shows at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on Dec. 30, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022 to ring in 2023.

However, Stefani ultimately changed her mind and decided to take on the opportunity this year as well, adding, “ If you’re going to be working, then I’m going to be working. I’m just going to fly in and out, it’s going to be awesome.”

Stefani and Shelton made their red carpet debut more than 7 years ago in February 2016. The couple have been married since July 2021, with the country singer becoming a stepfather to Stefani’s three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.

The couple’s blended family was featured front and center on their holiday card this year, with Shelton, Stefani, and her three kids looking dapper in their glam ensembles. Kingston, Zuma, Apollo, and Shelton wore coordinating black suits while “The Voice” coach donned a neutral-toned ruffled gown. The photo was made complete with Shelton’s dog, Betty, sitting next to the group as they posed.

While chatting with Access Hollywood backstage at “The Voice,” Stefani also revealed some of her resolutions for the new year, including putting out a new album and “being more consistent” when it comes to her wellness routines.

As for her “love resolution,” the singer simply added, “Keep loving. Keep trying to get love and give. That's what we do.”

Shelton revealed his own New Year's resolution to Entertainment Tonight this month, telling the outlet that his goals revolved around cutting back on alcohol.

“I haven’t managed to stop drinking yet,” he explained. “That’s been, you know, even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it’s a resolution though. And I’ll say it again right now — that’s my New Year’s resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether.”