Blake Shelton shares his New Year's resolution — and how it's ‘been hard’ in the past

Blake Shelton has a very relatable New Year's resolution.

For 2024, the "Nobody But You" singer said he wants to cut back on his drinking — and actually stick to it after previous attempts over the years.

“I haven’t managed to stop drinking yet. That’s been, you know, even cutting back has been hard,” he told "Entertainment Tonight" in a Dec. 14 interview. “I mean, it’s a resolution though. And I’ll say it again right now — that’s my New Year’s resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let’s just say I said it.”

Shelton's New Year’s resolution is common. After the holidays, many people opt to participate in a popular effort known as Dry January.

The goal of the campaign is to not consume any alcohol for the entire month of January. When done successfully, many report noticing a difference in their health.

“Sometimes, within four weeks people will say, ‘I’m sleeping better, and I feel less irritable and less anxious. I like this; maybe I’ll just keep this going for a while longer,'" Dr. James C. Garbutt, an adjunct professor of psychiatry at the Bowles Center for Alcohol Studies at the University of North Carolina, told TODAY.com in 2019.

In addition to his resolution, Shelton has a lot to look forward to in 2024. He'll kick off the year performing at the "New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash" event alongside Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce and more stars who are set to take the stage.

However, if Shelton wasn't performing, then he told "ET" that he would probably do what he always does on New Year's Eve with his wife, Gwen Stefani.

“If we’re at home during New Year’s Eve, we’re probably going to bed before it even happens,” he said.